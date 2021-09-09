Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.53. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.71. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

