$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. 25,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,015. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.