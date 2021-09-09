QASH (QASH) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $310,125.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

