Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,470.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

