Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of VRT opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.