GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

