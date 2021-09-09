Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

DFUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 78,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,030. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40.

