Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,480. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.03 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

