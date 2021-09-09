Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.70 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

