NativeCoin Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $2.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00089632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.47 or 0.00434099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

