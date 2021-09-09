Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.14 or 0.00023636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1,097.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00189050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07442976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.81 or 0.99793397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00771034 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

