Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $2.98 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $44.72 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00006321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00189050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07442976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.81 or 0.99793397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00771034 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,021,259 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

