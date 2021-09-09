Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 565 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 79,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $220.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

