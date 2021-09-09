Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $40.50

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.37. 2,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

