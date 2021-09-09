Page Arthur B Buys 4,560 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Page Arthur B lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

