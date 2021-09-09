CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $52.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 744.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. 10,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,623. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

