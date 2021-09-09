Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HLMAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

