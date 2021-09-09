Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Up 0.7%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.86. 226,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 296,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIV. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$347.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.79%.

About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.