Page Arthur B Has $5.66 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.0% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.47. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $197.58 and a 12-month high of $333.29. The company has a market cap of $236.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

