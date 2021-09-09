Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 940 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $7,665,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 907.9% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 123,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 28,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

