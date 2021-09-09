Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

