Edge Capital Group LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.09 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

