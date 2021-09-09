Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

