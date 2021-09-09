Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,373 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

