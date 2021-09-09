Kidder Stephen W Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,429,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,881. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

