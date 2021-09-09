Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.