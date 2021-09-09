First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

