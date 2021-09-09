Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 208,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

