Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE UL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,228. The company has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

