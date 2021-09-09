Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

CDMO stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 5,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

