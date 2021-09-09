Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 1,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,554. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.