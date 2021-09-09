Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 15,579 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $55,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.