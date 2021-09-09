Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $481,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $225.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42.

