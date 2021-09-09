Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

