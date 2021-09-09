Brokerages Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $228.42

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WEX by 8.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $175.56. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,975. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

