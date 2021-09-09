Vectors Research Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on T. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

T opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.