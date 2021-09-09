First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $181.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

