XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,097 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XFLT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997.

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.79 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

