Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $192.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

