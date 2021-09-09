The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

