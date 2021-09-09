Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 83.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 47,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 26,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 18,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

