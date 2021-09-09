Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Insider Jim Birch Purchases 70,647 Shares

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Jim Birch acquired 70,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,752.38 ($29,823.13).

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Berkut Minerals Company Profile

Berkut Minerals Limited engages in the exploration mineral properties in Scandinavia and Australia. It explores for cobalt, copper, gold, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Skuterud, Gladhammar, Lainejaur, Tunaberg, and Goshawk cobalt projects in Norway and Sweden; and the Mount Clement gold project in Western Australia.

