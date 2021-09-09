Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

