Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.61

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.61 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 16.38 ($0.21). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 14,424 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

