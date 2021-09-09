IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.29

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.29 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 14.51 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 52,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.25.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.