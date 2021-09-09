Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of AI stock opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a current ratio of 102.99. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.01.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.