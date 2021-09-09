Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:AI opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 102.99 and a quick ratio of 102.95. The firm has a market cap of C$617.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.01. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$14.79.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

