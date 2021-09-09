President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02), with a volume of 335,889 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £36.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

