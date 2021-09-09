ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TDUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

TDUP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,174,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,000.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 130.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,157,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

