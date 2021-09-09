TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TTDKY stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $114.06. 5,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,812. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01.

TDK’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

